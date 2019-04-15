PF Orders Arrest of Youths Insulting Kambwili

Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila has called on the Zambia Police to immediate investigate and arrest youths who were captured on video insulting NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili after the ruling party’s loss in Roan constituency.

Mwila has distanced the ruling Party from the video which is circulating where “people unknown to the Party” are heard threatening the life of Kambwili, the former Roan member of parliament, and issuing unprintables against his mother.

“The Party finds the video to be highly offensive to its values and that the content thereof borders on nothing else but criminality. On that score, the Party Secretary General is calling on the Zambia Police to immediately investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

The Secretary General has further reminded the Party members at large that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has constantly called for non-violence in the Party and no such criminality would be tolerated,” stated party media director Sunday Chanda, quoting Mwila.

“PF believes that while we may hold differences with our opponents, they do not become our sworn enemies to the point of shedding blood or wishing for one’s cessation of life.”

And Copperbelt PF youth chairperson Don Mungulube said the video was in bad taste.

“We the Patriotic Front youths on the Copperbelt would like to categorically distance ourselves from a video that has depicted some youths insulting the NDC Leader Mr Chishimba Kambwili. We have seen the video which is in bad test and promoting violence. But like our party leadership on the Copperbelt through our provincial Chairman Mr Nathan Bwalya Chanda, we have always preached peace,” Mungulube said. “It is for this reason that we call on the Zambia Police to investigate this matter and ensure that those identified in the video brought to book…We have conducted our investigations and we don’t have any of the people in the video as our members. The conduct of the youths in the video is unZambian, unChristian and unpatriotic. As peace loving members of the party we condemn that in strongest teams.”