Water Borne Disease Outbreak Looms in Kitwe’s Buchi

An outbreak of water borne diseases is looming in Kitwe’s Buchi Township following a heavy downpour that has left some houses flooded with rainy water mixed with sewer.

Increased cases of vandalism to Nkana Water and Sewerage Company installation has left most sewer pipes leaking.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu who rushed to check on the affected areas found some women fetching the contaminated water.

Mpundu has since directed Nkana Water and Sewerage Company to work closely with the council and ensure all sewer leakages are attended to or risk having an outbreak of diseases.

“I rushed to Buchi to check on the reported flooding that has affected several households with a risk of disease breakouts because the flooded waters are mixed with sewer effluents,” Mpundu stated.

He said there are a lot of gaps in the planning departments, starting with how communities, especially new residential areas, were being planned. ”I want to emphasise the need for synergies between departments of government and workers and the different personnel serving the people, either elected or appointed. That way, our people will not be left destitute,” said Mpundu.