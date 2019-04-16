2 Chinese to Hang for Murder of Mungwi Man

The Kasama High Court has sentenced two Chinese men to death by hanging for killing a Zambian security guard who was working at Ukusefya Pangwena Main Arena in Mungwi District.

The convicts namely Yang Yuan and Zhao Guo Don were jointly charged with murder for killing Evaristo Chileshe on September 9, 2018 in Mungwi after accusing him of stealing iron sheets.

Ndola-based High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu heard during trial that on the material day, the two convicts used kicks and fists to beat up Chileshe.

It was heard that Yuan later used a piece of wood to hit the victim on his head, resulting in a broken skull.

But when the matter came up for judgment on Thursday, judge Sunkutu, who is currently sitting in the Kasama High Court, said the State had established a prima facie case against the convict as charged and sentenced them to death by hanging, until a medical doctor certifies them dead.