2 Chinese to Hang for Murder of Mungwi Man

The Kasama High Court has sentenced two Chinese men to death by hanging for killing a Zambian security guard who was working at Ukusefya Pangwena Main Arena in Mungwi District.
The convicts namely Yang Yuan and Zhao Guo Don were jointly charged with murder for killing Evaristo Chileshe on September 9, 2018 in Mungwi after accusing him of stealing iron sheets.
Ndola-based High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu heard during trial that on the material day, the two convicts used kicks and fists to beat up Chileshe.
It was heard that Yuan later used a piece of wood to hit the victim on his head, resulting in a broken skull.
But when the matter came up for judgment on Thursday, judge Sunkutu, who is currently sitting in the Kasama High Court, said the State had established a prima facie case against the convict as charged and sentenced them to death by hanging, until a medical doctor certifies them dead.
6 Comments
citizen
Job well done, if you had let the go free we were going to start kill Chinese one by one
Simpito Mukandwa
Job well done Ba judge they must be killed
Tuli Bantu
That is what we call working, job well done, tooth for a tooth
Tuli Bantu
Basamwa maningi kwati ni chalo chabo, so much freedom than Zambians
Bruce lee
teach them a good lesson so that others can learn I told them not fight like the way we do in China……..Zambia is a peaceful country….Zambian ilinso pa linso kill if they continue doing the same…..
One zed manex
Lesson learnt hope others will follow suit, killing of indigenous people is very bad. I think this will put a stop to this.