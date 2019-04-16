Chibuye Thanks Roan Voters

Patriotic Front losing candidate in the just ended Roan parliamentary by-election Joel Chibuye took advantage of Palm Sunday to thank electorates that voted for him and other candidates in last week’s polls.

Chibuye made short stops at United Church of Zambia and the Catholic Church, among other denominations, to thank them despite having lost the by-election to NDC’s Joseph Chishala.

He said losing the by-election was not reason enough for him to remain quiet and not thank those that took their time to vote for him.

Chibuye said the votes he got clearly showed how much people had confidence in him and the party.

“In life, it is always important to say ‘thank you’ regardless of how the situation is. Even in a home, when parents give you food and you are not satisfied, always say thank you,” Chibuye said.

He said the was need for people to put aside political differences and work together, saying the outcome of the elections was God’s plan and must be respected.

“I want to say thank you to the church, for all those that voted for me even those that voted for other candidates, I say thank you. We should remain united as a team and ensure our district develops. On behalf of the party, I remain humbled,” said Chibuye, the former Luanshya District Commissioner who polled 5,533 votes against Chishala’s 8,665.