GBM Suspended From UPND

The fall-out between UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has reached breaking point with the latter being suspended from the party for three months

According to a letter of suspension signed by party secretary general Stephen Katuka, dated April 16, 2019 Mwamba has been accused of engineering protests against provincial chairperson Nathan Ilunga.

Mwamba, popularly known as GBM has been accused of establishing parallel structures in the UPND with the view to set up the radar for his ascendancy to the top.

“We have noted that your conduct amounts to indiscipline as it brings the party into disrepute. As a leader, you needed to know that the UPND is an organization with a constitution where arbitrary decisions leading to removal of legitimate office bearers are not tolerated,” stated the suspension letter.

“Arising from the above conduct, you have been suspended for three months effective Tuesday 16th April, 2019. During your three months’ suspension, you will not be allowed to take part in any party activities at any level.”

The UPND has warned it may take further drastic actions against Mwamba should he not relent in his alleged fanning of dissent in Northern Province.

Mwamba’s clash with his party stems from his having pushed for the removal of Ilunga as provincial chairperson.

Kasama District UPND chairperson Jairus Tembo announced the suspension of Ilunga but Katuka revoked the suspension saying it was illegal.

Mwamba joined UPND on July 22, 2015 and was handed the vice president portfolio.