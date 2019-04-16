Kambwili Ignores Police Summon Due to Absence of Lawyers

NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili has defied a police summon to appear before them on reasons that his lawyers are not available.

Kambwili was yesterday summoned to appear before police for questioning on issues yet to be known.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said in an interview that Kambwili had not presented himself to police.

Katanga said Police were still investigating a matter whose details she did not disclosed.

And Kambwili has said the police have been informed that his lawyers were not available.

He said he would only appear for questioning once his lawyers were available.