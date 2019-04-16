Kambwili Ignores Police Summon Due to Absence of Lawyers

NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili has defied a police summon to appear before them on reasons that his lawyers are not available.
Kambwili was yesterday summoned to appear before police for questioning on issues yet to be known.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said in an interview that Kambwili had not presented himself to police.
Katanga said Police were still investigating a matter whose details she did not disclosed.
And Kambwili has said the police have been informed that his lawyers were not available.
He said he would only appear for questioning once his lawyers were available.
3 Comments
KING
Why can’t the police root this Dumbo matuvi by force
One zed manex
Don’t insult please just comment,he will appear before police & I’m sure he will answer for his charges,as you know you are innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.
P.M
The Police cant be summoning people to help them build a case against them. This is rubbish, lazy and stupid. Investigate, build a case the arrest the individual. How do you expect a susprct to use his or her resources to present themselves to the police station in order to help these fucked up police and then get arrested…doesnt make sense.