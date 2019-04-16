Wildlife Offenders Jailed 5 Years

The Chipata, Mambwe and Petauke magistrates’ courts have handed five-year prison sentences to each of the five offenders who appeared before them.

In a statement issued by Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, in Chipata, the Court has convicted and sentenced Joseph Nkhoma, 54, to five years imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a prescribed trophy, namely four cut pieces of ivory weighing nine kilograms, contrary to section 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Authority Act No.14 of 2015.

In Mambwe, the Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced three men to five years imprisonment with hard labour each also for having a pair of ivory weighing 10.5 kilograms, contrary to section 130 (1) ZWA Act No.14 of 2015.

“Emerson Banda aged 38 was convicted first, following his plea of guilty while his co-accused, Sanford Muhande (28) and Gideon Chulu (30) pleaded not guilty but were later convicted due to overwhelming evidence against them…the trio was nabbed in Mfuwe,” Kalembwe stated.

In another case, the Petauke Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 55-year old man to five years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of a pangolin skin contrary to section 130 (1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No.14 of 2015.

“Zakeyo Zulu was apprehended in Petauke District by officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) who found him with the skin and scales of the protected animal,” Kalembwe stated.

Meanwhile, a man of Chishala village in chief Mukungule’s area of Mpika has been killed by an elephant.

Kalembwe stated that the accident involved 28-year-old Robert Mulenga happened at night while the victim was trying to chase elephants from his field.