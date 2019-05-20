Katumbi Returns to Congo after 3-Year Exile

Top Congolese opposition politician Moise Katumbi has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo after three years in exile.
The former Katanga governor arrived to a thunderous welcome from his supporters and the bulk of the Congolese people.
Katumbi has been living in exile for the last three years, after he was charged by former president Joseph Kabila’s government of several crimes including fraud, hiring foreign mercenaries and illegally acquiring a second citizenship.
Convictions against the 54-year-old politician have since been dismissed under the new government led by Felix Tshisekedi, paving way for Katumbi to return to DRC a free man.
Katumbi’s party, Ensemble pour le Changement, had tasked the new president to demonstrate a commitment to democratic reforms by releasing political prisoners and facilitating the return of exiled politicians.
Katumbi, along with another opposition heavyweight politician, Jean Pierre Bemba, supported Martin Fayulu, in the election won by Tshisekedi.
Fayulu welcomed Katumbi home on Monday, posting on his official Twitter account;
‘‘No matter how long the night, the day always ends up rising. Welcome home Moïse Katumbi,’‘ Fayulu said.
13 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Welcome to your mother land Moise Katumbi.
Trustor
Just be focused MK, your time will come.
The saint
Peace is now there in Congo, that’s good
Mulilo kafyama
We need peace in our continent, that is what we want next in Zambia is HH
Hoter mpokosa
We want hh to the nation in 2021
Mushemi
Welcome home MK.
BWALYA sakeni
Cawama continue your good work
Youth advocate
Wow this is really great. Wow am really happy for DRC
Luck Muwaya m
Welcome home is sweet
Kings
Congraturations Your Excellence The D R C President For Your Right Move, Moise Feal Free And Be Patriotic, We Want Peace In Africa.
FGM
AU and SADC failed the Congolese people because they supported dictator Kabila. Indeed however long and hectic the night may be , the day will eventually RISE!!!
SEE MIND
Welcome home >>Katumbi. All opposition party leaders work with ruling party hand in hand to revamp economy buld new DRC. GOD BLESS ALL CONGOLESE.
KILLION Habenzu
Welcome back Mr katumbi we thanks God for protecting you in three years. Enjoy your country DRC