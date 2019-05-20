Katumbi Returns to Congo after 3-Year Exile

Top Congolese opposition politician Moise Katumbi has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo after three years in exile.

The former Katanga governor arrived to a thunderous welcome from his supporters and the bulk of the Congolese people.

Katumbi has been living in exile for the last three years, after he was charged by former president Joseph Kabila’s government of several crimes including fraud, hiring foreign mercenaries and illegally acquiring a second citizenship.

Convictions against the 54-year-old politician have since been dismissed under the new government led by Felix Tshisekedi, paving way for Katumbi to return to DRC a free man.

Katumbi’s party, Ensemble pour le Changement, had tasked the new president to demonstrate a commitment to democratic reforms by releasing political prisoners and facilitating the return of exiled politicians.

Katumbi, along with another opposition heavyweight politician, Jean Pierre Bemba, supported Martin Fayulu, in the election won by Tshisekedi.

Fayulu welcomed Katumbi home on Monday, posting on his official Twitter account;

‘‘No matter how long the night, the day always ends up rising. Welcome home Moïse Katumbi,’‘ Fayulu said.