Chiengi Man Nabbed for Attempting to Exchange Son with Boat

Police in Chiengi District have arrested a 47-year old man of Chilindi village who attempted to sell his 13-year old son in exchange for a boat and fishing nets.

John Chishimba allegedly approached a 35-year old man of Kalobwa village offering to sell his son for a boat and fishing nets valued at K6, 800.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident occurred on 20th May, 2019 around 09:00 hours at Kalobwa Village, Chief Puta in Chienge District.

“It was reported that on 17th May, 2019 around 09:00 hours, John Chishimba (suspect) approached the complainant and told him that he had a son that he was selling in exchange for a boat and fishing nets and he promised that he would deliver the boy any time,” Katongo said.

Katongo on the appointed day the suspect took his son and demanded that he should be given the boat and the nets as payment for the sale of his son.

She said that the complainant informed Community Crime Prevention Unit members who later apprehended the suspect and took him to Mununga Police Post.

The suspect has since been arrested and is detained at Mununga Police Post and will appear in court soon.