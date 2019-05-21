ECZ Sets Dates for 2 Ward Elections

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set June 6, 2019 as the date for two local government by-elections for Maambo Ward of Pemba and Lupui Ward in Mitete Districts.

ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said the vacancies in the two wards have been necessitated by resignations of the councillors on March 11 and 18, 2019 respectively.

According to Chimanse the polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Nominations for the candidates will be on May 23, 2019.

Chimanse said the aspiring candidates should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards.

The candidates will be required to pay Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) non-refundable nomination fee while candidates for the ward by-elections must also present certified copies of their grade 12 certificates or equivalent or higher qualification.