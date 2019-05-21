KCM Placed Under Liquidation

ZCCM Investment Holdings PLC has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant them an order to appoint Milingo Lungu of Messrs Lungu Simwanza and Company as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines PLC.

This is according to an application for ex parte order appointing a provisional liquidator filed in the High Court on May 21.

According to the order filed by the ZCCM the liquidator has been given powers to carry assets of KCM.

Lungu will also have powers to defend any action or other legal proceedings in the name and or on behalf of the Respondent.

He will further have the powers to dispose assets by public tender or the most transparent manner under the circumstances and sell real and person property and things in action of KCM by public Auction, public tender or private contract.

On his recent tour of the Copperbelt President Edgar Lungu warned the mining firms that government would be forced to take them over if they continued blackmailing it.