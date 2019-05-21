Mine Unions Hold Solidarity March over Govt’s Move on KCM

Mine Unions yesterday staged a solidarity march in support of government’s move to take over Konkola Copper Mines in Chingola and Chililabombwe.

The unions were later joined by different stakeholders, miners, ex-miners and residents of Chingola and Chililabombwe to petition government to quickly find other investors to take over operations at Konkola Copper Mines.

Joseph Chewe, the Mineworkers Union of Zambia president, charged that Vedanta Resources had failed the people of Chingola, Chililabombwe and Kitwe.

He led a group of youths and other three union leaders in a solidarity walk to deliver a petition later to Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe at the District Commissioner’s office in Chingola.

Chewe said the unions have suffered at the hands of Konkola Copper Mines investors and it was now time for them to leave the Country.

He also advised government not to bring in Chinese to run the mines but look at other serious investors.

“We have come to deliver this petition, we heard what the President said and we are in support of what he mentioned. It is for this reason that we want Vedanta to go; time for them to pack is now, we are tired. Enough is enough, we can’t continue like this,” Chewe said.

He said there was need to consider fencing off Konkola Copper Mines until another investor is identified.

And Mwakalombe said government had already made a decision and will follow the necessary steps in taking over KCM.

Mwakalombe said the petition would be delivered to President Edgar Lungu.

Vedanta Resources have, however, sought an urgent meeting with the government to discuss President Lungu’s position that they leave the mine.