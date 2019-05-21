Pending Takeover of KCM Well-timed, says Silavwe

Golden Party president Jackson Silavwe says the recent pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is well timed and deserves the full support from patriotic citizens.

And Silavwe has called on President Edgar Lungu to appoint a high-level task team with extensive expertise in mining, management and economics to come up with best modalities to run Konkola Copper Mine profitably and re-examine all the existing mining agreements.

Silavwe said Zambians have been for far too long tolerated the “rants of the profit crazed mining companies”.

He said a report of a technical audit committee chaired by Dr. Sixtus Mulenga showed that KCM was heavily in debt and faced threats of insolvency as at September 30, 2013, and had maintained the same status for six years.

“Zambians are yearning for real economic development powered by their own abundant natural resources. The now Zambian is not afraid to run his own economic affairs. All the minerals belong to Zambians, the foreign investors must share the wealth or leave,” Silavwe. who is also ZCID spokesperson, said.

He further called on government to conduct forensic investigations and prosecute Vedanta Resources Limited for abrogating the agreement.

Silavwe has also urged government to run KCM professionally and avoid political patronage.