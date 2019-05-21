Police Warn Public against Swindlers Using Wina’s Forged Documents

The Zambia Police has warned the public against a scam where criminals are using forged documents in the name of the Vice-President Inonge Wina to swindle unsuspecting members of the public through social media.

According to Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo, the alleged criminals are using a passport bearing Vice-President Wina’s particulars, forged Immigration documents purporting to be application forms and appointment letters.

She has disclosed that the fake appointment letters read in part: “Your job processing is going on and we want to inform you that your name has been registered in the ICT unit of the staff and employed government organisation of Zambia Immigration worldwide and your salary is K18, 000 and you are to pay K1, 200 for your authentication of your result and two weeks training with feeding allowance and accommodation while training. Your transport and accommodation will be taken care of by the Zambia immigration and you are to pay directly to the Zambia Immigration. Secretary Melinda Ngandwe will call you.”

Katongo adds that the criminals have also provided a ZANACO Bank account in the name of Mwale Nonde in which the money is to be deposited.

She has since urged the public to be wary of such criminals and should not fall prey to their tricks by avoiding paying attention and sending money to the account provided as investigations have been instituted in the matter so that those behind this scam are brought to book.