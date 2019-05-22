5 Ndola Women who Inserted Beer Bottle in Another’s Vagina found with Case to Answer

Five women who inserted a beer bottle in the private part of another woman suspected to be having an affair with the husband to one of the accused have been found with a case to answer after the Ndola Magistrates’ Court established a prima facie case against them.

This is in a matter where the five accused are alleged to have inserted a beer bottle in another woman’s private part as punishment for having an affairs with the husband to one of them.

Precious Kapambwe, 25, Bridget Chisha, 21, Margaret Mwansa, 25, Catherine Banda, 29 and Maureen Mutale, 29, are alleged to have on December 1, 2018 assaulted the victim, Denise Mwanakumbwila, and occasioned her actual bodily harm.

In the first count one, it is alleged that the five jointly and whilst acting together, abducted Denise with the intention of putting her in danger of being subjected to grievous bodily harm.

In count two, the five are charged with indecent assault on a female.

When the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer yesterday, Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi said the state had proved the case in all the two counts.

“In count one, there is evidence that the girl was picked from the bar and taken to another house. In count two, there is evidence that a bottle was found and tendered in. The state has established a prima facie case. I find the five with a case to answer in the two counts and put them on their defence,” magistrate Mbuzi said before adjourning the matter to May 24, 2019 for defence.

Court records show that the victim was having drinks at Startpoint Bar at Masala main market in Ndola on the material day with Harrison Mwanza, who is Kapambwe’s husband.

While there, Kapambwe arrived in the company of her four friends.

However, Mwanza ran away upon seeing his wife.

It was at this point that Kapambwe forcibly picked the victim and took her to her home where she was allegedly forced to undress.