5 Ndola Women who Inserted Beer Bottle in Another’s Vagina found with Case to Answer

Five women who inserted a beer bottle in the private part of another woman suspected to be having an affair with the husband to one of the accused have been found with a case to answer after the Ndola Magistrates’ Court established a prima facie case against them.
This is in a matter where the five accused are alleged to have inserted a beer bottle in another woman’s private part as punishment for having an affairs with the husband to one of them.
Precious Kapambwe, 25, Bridget Chisha, 21, Margaret Mwansa, 25, Catherine Banda, 29 and Maureen Mutale, 29, are alleged to have on December 1, 2018 assaulted the victim, Denise Mwanakumbwila, and occasioned her actual bodily harm.
In the first count one, it is alleged that the five jointly and whilst acting together, abducted Denise with the intention of putting her in danger of being subjected to grievous bodily harm.
In count two, the five are charged with indecent assault on a female.
When the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer yesterday, Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi said the state had proved the case in all the two counts.
“In count one, there is evidence that the girl was picked from the bar and taken to another house. In count two, there is evidence that a bottle was found and tendered in. The state has established a prima facie case. I find the five with a case to answer in the two counts and put them on their defence,” magistrate Mbuzi said before adjourning the matter to May 24, 2019 for defence.
Court records show that the victim was having drinks at Startpoint Bar at Masala main market in Ndola on the material day with Harrison Mwanza, who is Kapambwe’s husband.
While there, Kapambwe arrived in the company of her four friends.
However, Mwanza ran away upon seeing his wife.
It was at this point that Kapambwe forcibly picked the victim and took her to her home where she was allegedly forced to undress.
18 Comments
Maureen
They should be jailed😔😔 that’s wrong an inhuman treatment ,,u can’t believe how heartless some women can be😭😭
Matman
They together with the man must be given maximum jail sentences
Daniel Banda
These are the problems requiring interventions by prophets the women involved need deliverance. But unfortunately, prophets want to talk about politics.
Adedos 2021
Why don’t you call then preachers? We have false prophets, prophet are in the bible.They were chosen by God. You don’t wake up one day and claim that you are a prophet.You start using magic and tricks to deceive your followers,You start telling women in church to suck your…Your messages are about giving and you accumulate wealth.Give us a break with fake 21st century prophets
THE REGULATOR
This is being inhuman.They need to understand that vengeance belongs to the Lord
Fisunge
I think the government Shud re introduce marriage interference so that this stupidity of cheating Shud be reduced a bit because of this stupid husband the all are suffering the husband Shud also be arrested for allegedly infringed the right of the wife why did he ran away instead of protecting the both of them
mourihno
The barbaric behavior of the five women will cost them because the victim may have not known that the man was married as such being innocent let the law take its cause
Mulilo kafyama
Am just looking
martin chiyesu
point mourinho sh is inocent
Daniel Banda
How far did the five women go in education not to know that that there are civil courts for such problems to be heard.
Alu.B
Let them go and rot in jail.how can a normal person behave like they did?I think insunko shalibakola,now,have you seen the aftermath?
Mr peace
Bafunika kubapitisa vimabotolo va big castle ba sheet…
Joseph
Aba Ba kakwefye pakuti Bana Mayo basambilileko, ubupuba bupweko mu call.
Samson
That’s inhuman, let them face the law
Banda
How big was a bottle used to have been inserted in the vagina? If it is like a big coke no problem leave them
Truestory
The question the court should ask those women is? Bushe bena taba chitapo ubuchende nangu ulubembu? And did they catch that girl in bed with that guy? And to the other 4 women y did they interfere in other peoples affairs? Balakakilwa pa bwambo bushili bwabo, elo nga balyupwa ninshi chapwa bashilako abanabo amamba yabalume babo. Nga balekele umwine wamulume ayilwile nkondo nomba bafwile cha nyongo.
Mario puzo
Limbi nabo they were going out with the same man.
Jms
Punish the man also