BoZ Raises Monetary Policy Rate to 10%

The Bank of Zambia has raised the monetary policy rate to 10.25 percent from 9.75 percent aimed at responding to weakening kwacha against foreign convertible currencies.
Central Bank Governor Denny Kalyalya announced the upward adjustment in Lusaka today where he has reminded commercial banks to discuss with affected customers on how best they can settle their loans either by extending their payment period or increase the service charge.
Mazuzyo
Ulo lwaisa! Bane kakeni ifitenge!
Kenneth Ngalamika
The increase in the policy rate from the 9.75% to 10.25% the end result will it not be the increase in the cost of borrowing? And in the end will that not bring about the increase in the cost of doing business in Zambia? If that is the case then we expect the commodity prices to go up and this will result in the inflationary pressure to up resulting in the raise of inflation.
Alozi
The upward adjustment will actually limit borrowers will actually be the opposite of Mr. Ngalamika’ s thought. In other terms, those with the idea of borrowing will borrow with a risk of paying the interest at the introduced rate in the same manner, those that are servicing will service at the new rate. What the Central bank has done is hedging…. Reducing the risk of loss by financial institutions through the unstable Kwacha and also to reduce the inflation caused the exchange rate. Therefore, if less pipo can borrow, less money will circulate thereby managing the inflation rate……
Kelvin
Where are we going people
Alu.B
Apa manje yabvuta kweni-kweni!
GH
Things r bad nw in Zambia let’s pray hard.
GH
Were r we going people of Zambia?
GH
Let’s see what will happen