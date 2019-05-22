  1. Home
Headlines

Lusaka Woman Delivers Quadruplets

|

A 25-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Slyverest area has successfully delivered quadruplets (4 babies) through a caesarean section.

University Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said  Martha Mwansa gave birth to quadruplets consisting of three girls and one boy around 10:00 hours.

Mashikolo said the girls were the first to be born at 10:15, 10:16 and 10:17 hours respectively while the boy was born last at 10:18 hours.

The babies are currently being monitored in the neonatal intensive Care unit.

Mashikolo said medics attending to the babies have indicated that they are in a stable condition and will soon be with their mother in the ward.

22 Comments

  1. Maps

    I wish God blesses me with a gift like that

    Reply

  2. Chibe Chibe

    Wow! How wonderful! Lets look after these babies and make sure all of them grow up healthy!

    Reply

  3. Mwale Rabson

    Those kids are blessings from God, and may His Holly name be exalted more for what He’s done.

    Reply

  4. THE REGULATOR

    What a balanced blessing, four(4)?? Wow!!!! To God be the glory!!! About abaana balipalwa and will suggest they be given biblical character names like; Ruth, Esther and Naomi while the boys can be Blessing to seal this miraculous blessing.

    Reply

  5. Alu.B

    Secret Yaba big G,GOD!!

    Reply

  6. Yves

    What a wonderful gift!!! Big thanks to ba mwine ba Lesa. Madam Martha, take a good care of the children.

    Reply

  7. Alex

    Wow!Such are very rare cases and thanks be to God for the stable condition they are in.Halleluya!

    Reply

  8. Mr chola m

    To Almighty be the glory madam take of children very well

    Reply

  9. BM

    Let me say amen for DAT great gift in their behalf ,the mother and not forgetting de father.

    Reply

  10. Schoolboy

    God is great

    Reply

  11. LEE Muchenga

    Glory be to God

    Reply

  12. jessy

    May God bless the babies and the mother not forgetting the father as well

    Reply

  13. Simz

    CONGRATS MADAM MARTHA
    May the government do something about it please
    If I had money I may make sure I give a house for the mother of the kid in order to take care of them
    I wish I can visit her and present a small gift for those blessing babies
    Wish them good health and God be with them

    Reply

  14. Moira

    Congratulations Martha Mwansa! May God give your enough strength to take care of the babies! Indeed that is a blessing!

    Reply

  15. Ej

    That’s a very big blessing from God..may his name be praised.. congrats mama Mwansa and I tap the blessing Kiki.

    Reply

  16. Simfukwe

    Upnd will still oppose that a thing can’t happen to human being except to cows the power of god gives to the lowly god the giver bless the children to stay longer on earth that you had created

    Reply

  17. Cha-cha-cha

    Let the hand of healing from God touch those babies, Amen

    Reply

  18. Kasanga

    Woo!!!! What a prevalege on Earth God bless you Mama!!

    Reply

  19. Fredrick

    May God be with her

    Reply

  20. Brian sehela

    Woooo, wish them all Gods protection. Zambia wakazi bapaka eeh.

    Reply

