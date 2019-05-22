Lusaka Woman Delivers Quadruplets

A 25-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Slyverest area has successfully delivered quadruplets (4 babies) through a caesarean section.
University Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said Martha Mwansa gave birth to quadruplets consisting of three girls and one boy around 10:00 hours.
Mashikolo said the girls were the first to be born at 10:15, 10:16 and 10:17 hours respectively while the boy was born last at 10:18 hours.
The babies are currently being monitored in the neonatal intensive Care unit.
Mashikolo said medics attending to the babies have indicated that they are in a stable condition and will soon be with their mother in the ward.
22 Comments
Maps
I wish God blesses me with a gift like that
Chibe Chibe
Wow! How wonderful! Lets look after these babies and make sure all of them grow up healthy!
Mwale Rabson
Those kids are blessings from God, and may His Holly name be exalted more for what He’s done.
THE REGULATOR
What a balanced blessing, four(4)?? Wow!!!! To God be the glory!!! About abaana balipalwa and will suggest they be given biblical character names like; Ruth, Esther and Naomi while the boys can be Blessing to seal this miraculous blessing.
Pythias
God bless the babies
Alu.B
Secret Yaba big G,GOD!!
Yves
What a wonderful gift!!! Big thanks to ba mwine ba Lesa. Madam Martha, take a good care of the children.
Alex
Wow!Such are very rare cases and thanks be to God for the stable condition they are in.Halleluya!
Mr chola m
To Almighty be the glory madam take of children very well
BM
Let me say amen for DAT great gift in their behalf ,the mother and not forgetting de father.
Schoolboy
God is great
LEE Muchenga
Glory be to God
jessy
May God bless the babies and the mother not forgetting the father as well
Simz
CONGRATS MADAM MARTHA
May the government do something about it please
If I had money I may make sure I give a house for the mother of the kid in order to take care of them
I wish I can visit her and present a small gift for those blessing babies
Wish them good health and God be with them
Moira
Congratulations Martha Mwansa! May God give your enough strength to take care of the babies! Indeed that is a blessing!
Ej
That’s a very big blessing from God..may his name be praised.. congrats mama Mwansa and I tap the blessing Kiki.
Moira
Amen!
Simfukwe
Upnd will still oppose that a thing can’t happen to human being except to cows the power of god gives to the lowly god the giver bless the children to stay longer on earth that you had created
Cha-cha-cha
Let the hand of healing from God touch those babies, Amen
Kasanga
Woo!!!! What a prevalege on Earth God bless you Mama!!
Fredrick
May God be with her
Brian sehela
Woooo, wish them all Gods protection. Zambia wakazi bapaka eeh.