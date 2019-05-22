Lusaka Woman Delivers Quadruplets

A 25-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Slyverest area has successfully delivered quadruplets (4 babies) through a caesarean section.

University Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said Martha Mwansa gave birth to quadruplets consisting of three girls and one boy around 10:00 hours.

Mashikolo said the girls were the first to be born at 10:15, 10:16 and 10:17 hours respectively while the boy was born last at 10:18 hours.

The babies are currently being monitored in the neonatal intensive Care unit.

Mashikolo said medics attending to the babies have indicated that they are in a stable condition and will soon be with their mother in the ward.