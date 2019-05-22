Mazabuka Man Nabbed for Murder

Police in Mazabuka have arrested a 32-year- old man identified as Bargner Siamayuma in connection with the murder of Hartman Michelo aged between 42 and 45.

The report of murder was received from a member of the public through a phone call that an unknown person had stabbed Michelo yesterday while on a drinking spree of illicit brew locally known as Kachasu at Airstrip Compound.

It is alleged that the suspect asked the victim to also buy beer, but Michelo did not have money.

This brought a misunderstanding between the two, prompting Siamayuma to stab Michelo in the neck with a knife, killing him instantly.

The suspect was apprehended by irate members of the public who beat him up and nearly set him ablaze but was only rescued by Police who rushed to the scene.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary at Mazabuka General Hospital and the accused person is detained in Police custody and will appear in Court soon.

Meanwhile, Police in Chinsali are looking for suspects behind the death of a 76-year-old man identified as Bernard Kanekwa of Kawama village, Chief Mpumba whose body was found in his field.

This occurred on May 20, 2019 at 15:00 hours following suspicion that deceased was a wizard after one of his relatives died in October, 2018 and was later beaten and chased from the village by the suspects whose names have been withheld.

The body is in Chilonga Mission Hospital mortuary in Mpika awaiting postmortem.

Investigations have continued.

In another development, Police in Chinsali are looking for suspects behind the shooting of Jonas Kapinda, aged 74, of Nankalamu Village of Chief Nkweto’s area, which occurred on May 189, 2019 at around 20:00 hours.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds and is admitted to Chinsali District Hospital. The motive behind the shooting is not known, police say.

Investigations in the matter have been instituted.