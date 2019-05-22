Veteran Sports Administrator Mwamba Kalenga Dies

Veteran sports administrator Mwamba Kalenga has died.

According to his son Mwamba Kalenga junior, his dad collapsed and was rushed to Chingwere Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Kalenga was an ardent sports fanatic and served as National Sports Council of Zambia chairperson.

Kalenga will also be best remembered for his passion and contribution to amateur boxing under the MK Stables in Matero.

The deceased was also recognisable for his flamboyant dress code at Zambian national team matches where his traditional Zambian flag tailored suits set him apart from the crowd.