ACC Nabs Chitotela On 9 Fresh Charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela on nine fresh corruption-related charges.

Chitotela was recently arrested on corruption related charges and is currently appearing in court over the same.

Before the matter could be concluded, Chitotela was today summoned and interrogated for four hours before his arrest, according to his lawyer James Matalilo.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing

Honourable Ronald Chitotela, and charged him with 9 Counts of possession and concealing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime,” ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono has stated. “Honourable Ronald Chitotela, 47, has been charged with one count of Concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and 8 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010. Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.”