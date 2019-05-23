ACC Nabs Chitotela On 9 Fresh Charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela on nine fresh corruption-related charges.
Chitotela was recently arrested on corruption related charges and is currently appearing in court over the same.
Before the matter could be concluded, Chitotela was today summoned and interrogated for four hours before his arrest, according to his lawyer James Matalilo.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing
Honourable Ronald Chitotela, and charged him with 9 Counts of possession and concealing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime,” ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono has stated. “Honourable Ronald Chitotela, 47, has been charged with one count of Concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and 8 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010. Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.”
7 Comments
Impyakusu ichinyo
The case is going nowhere kabili the big fish is involved
Shagi
Interesting fact is that justice is on the side of the fattest wallet.
mambwe
too much cases this man why cnt the president just fire him he is letdown to the government.
Songo
While a hungry man will be jailed 2 years for pilfering an orange, justice is very sympathetic to the rich man who plunders millions of dollars worth of national wealth.
Patrick JB
Sure this man
Agogo
And you still call him honourable! This man should already have been suspended from carrying out government duties. And I think these are some of the things the so called ndf should have recommended in the quest to improve our constitution so that the President should suspend a minister who has been charged and arrested for a criminal offence .Because as it is ,the President says the current law does not compel him to fire a minister who has been arrested until he is convicted. What a shame on our laws.Zambia my country oh GOD help us!
Frank
agony is being sent by your boss to arrest a commando marin who is hiding under Water with an asenal of fire arms