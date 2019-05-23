Katumbi Says He’s Not Interested in Govt Job

Moses Katumbi says he is not interested in a government job and positions himself in the opposition.

He told a press briefing in Lubumbashi on Wednesday that he would, however, criticize where necessary.

“I stay in the opposition. There is the Prime Minister who will form his government. We can help the country without going into government. On the contrary, Moses Katumbi will have a red cock: where it’s good, it’s good. Where, it’s bad, we’ll compare. We will see. It’s an exam. I was even governor. If they have 1/10, we will criticize and we will also propose solutions, ” said Katumbi who returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo a couple of days ago after three years in exile.

The former Katanga governor was also barred from contesting the recently held presidential election in that country by stopping him from entering the country to file his nominations.