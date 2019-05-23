Solwezi Cops Nab 3 Suspected Thieves

Police in Solwezi have arrested three people in connection with a spate of criminal activities on the district.

And Police have since recovered various household items believed to have been stolen in Humphrey Mulemba Township.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila said police received a tip off from members of the public that a group of people were keeping household items suspected to have been stolen.

He named some of the items recovered as four Television sets, one Freezer, one Hisense fridge, a four-plate cooker, two generators, among others.

Namachila could, however, not disclose identities of those arrested, stating that investigations were underway to bring to book other suspects.

He has urged members of the public to always report to nearby police stations people selling household items suspected to have been stolen.