Zambian Girl Wins WHO Global Health Award

Natasha Mwansa, a budding 18-year-old girl, has become the first Zambian Youth to be awarded with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Award.

The award is given to individuals doing extraordinary work in promoting people’s health around the world.

Natasha, who received the award at the ongoing WHO General Assembly in Geneva Switzerland on Tuesday, May 21, has been doing a lot of work on adolescent and women’s health and wellbeing.

Natasha also does numerous advocacy and advisory works on issues concerning young people with organisations such as the African Union’s Youth Advisory Board, Women Deliver, Safaids, and UN Zambia .