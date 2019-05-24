Over 2,000 Prisoners Get Presidential Pardon

Over 2,000 prisoners from different facilities in the country have been pardoned by President Edgar Lungu ahead of tomorrow’s African Freedom Day celebrations.

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who says what the President has done is in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia which provides for the Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishment imposed on convicted persons.

Of the 2,182 pardoned, 2,032 are ordinary inmates, 29 female inmates with circumstantial children, 31 are aged and 25 are convicted foreign nationals.

Kampyongo has since appealed to members of the public to accept the former inmates to help them integrate into society.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “The year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa”.