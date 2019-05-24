Chiyangi Names Final Cosafa Squad

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named his final 20 member squad for the 2019 Cosafa championship.
According to the list availed by Team Manager Desmond M’ngawa, the technical bench has named Zesco United forward Lazarus Kambole, Ernest Mbewe, Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya and Tapson Kaseba among high performing players in the local league.
In-form Forest Rangers midfielder Austin Muwowo who has netted 10 goals so far has made the cut alongside Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula who has scored seven goals for the police outfit.
M’ngawa said the Chipolopolo will leave for South Africa on Tuesday on a lunchtime flight.
The team will arrive at King Shaka International Airport at 18:00 hours.
Zambia will join the tournament at the quarterfinal stage with a clash against Group B winners on June 2.
Group B has Namibia, Mozambique, Seychelles and Malawi.
The 2019 Cosafa Cup will be held in Durban from May 25 to June 8.
Zambia has won the tournament four times and has come out runners up in the last two editions losing to Zimbabwe 3-1 and 4-2 respectively.
(FULL SQUAD)
(GOALKEEPERS)
Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)
(DEFENDERS)
Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Tandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Webster Muzaza, Ausstin Muwowo (both Forest Rangers), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)
(STRIKERS)
Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)
(Credit: FAZ Media)
