Egyptian President Cancels Zambia Trip

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has cancelled his visit to Zambia citing compelling domestic reasons.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the Egyptian leader had communicated his inability to travel.

“Due a compelling domestic agenda, H.E President Abdel El-Sisi of Egypt is unable to fulfil his State Visit to Zambia on Friday, 24th May 2019,” Chanda said.

“President El- Sisi has since telephoned his host counterpart, HE President Lungu to inform of this development. The visit will be undertaken at another time.”

Egypt is the current chair of the African Union and had lined up engagements with President Lungu on various continental and bilateral issues.