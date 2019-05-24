HH Asks MPs to Examine Benefit of NDF

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked his Members of Parliament to start examining whether participating in the National Dialogue Forum was worth it.

Hichilema, who was speaking on Radio Christian Voice’s Chat Back program, has further described the just ended National Dialogue Forum as an illegal gathering, on allegations that it did not have representation from Zambians.

He said the UPND Members of Parliament who attended the National Dialogue Forum will not be victimised despite them having known the party’s position on the process.

“Some of them are listening to PF. PF is telling them that they will not be adopted. I don’t know where they are getting that, not from us. These members ought to continue examining whether what they participated in was right or wrong,” Hichilema said.

He further said the NDF was comprised of people with no interests of Zambians at heart.

Hichilema also accused political parties that attended the forum of being surrogates of the Patriotic Front, charging that they have no meaningful representation.

He questioned the appointment of delegates at the forum and accused President Edgar Lungu of playing double standards in the appointment of Professor Muyunda Mwanalushi as Chairperson of the Forum.

Hichilema said the adoptions made at the national dialogue forum were being done in the interest of a few individuals who attended.

“We have allowed people playing games and destroying the economy. It is clear that constitution making is a consensus building process and not coercion, it is the responsibility of the people and not a selected group around PF. How do you have people debating the return of deputy ministers when the country’s economy is crippled?” Hichilema wondered.