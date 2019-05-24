Kitwe Councillors Petition Local Govt PS for Deputy Mayor Polls

Some Councillors in Kitwe have petitioned Local Government permanent secretary Amos Malupenga to set the date for elections of Deputy Mayors and Deputy Council Chairpersons.

The petition follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling that current deputy mayors and council vice-chairpersons are eligible to stand for re-election in line with the Local Government Act number 2 of 2019.

The Act came into effect five days before hearing of the case in which the deputy mayors and deputy council chairpersons asked the court to interpret if they were eligible to re-contest their positions.

In Kitwe, some councillors feel that now is time for the Ministry of Local Government to announce election dates especially that the process has been delayed from December last year.

Buntungwa Ward Councillor William Nyirenda has stated in an interview that there is so much anxiety among those aspiring for the positions hence the need to have poll dates set.

“According to the ruling of the Constitutional Court, deputy mayors and deputy council chairpersons are eligible to re-contest their positions. This is why as councillors, we want the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local government to release a circular for the date of elections so that elections can be held,” Nyirenda said.

He said Councillors want to know who will be the next deputy mayors or they would retain the incumbent while others needed time to campaign, adding that “there is so much acrimony in the Council”.

“The acrimony and scheming against each other in the Council needs to be put to rest and that will only happen when dates are set and elections held so that we all concentrate on our civic duties,” Nyirenda added.

