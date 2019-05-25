Poachers in Chizela Shoot Game Scout

Poachers in Chizela Game Management Area of Mufumbwe district have shot a Community Scout in the head.

The scout identified as Lackson Shimbani was on a routine patrol of the area in the company of four other officers.

His team had an encounter with a group of armed poachers who had on them dangerous weapons, among them a shotgun, which the suspects used to shoot at Shimbani.

Two of the suspected poachers were apprehended and the shotgun was confiscated while two others are on the run.

The game scout is currently admitted at Mufumbwe District Hospital while efforts are being made to evacuate him to Solwezi General Hospital.

In another incident, Wildlife Police Officer Haapia Chaaba was caught by a crocodile on the Luangwa River in Sandwe GMA after the boat he and other patrol team members were in capsized.

The crocodile caught Chaaba as he tried to swim to the riverbank.

Other officers managed to rescue him from the reptile after a struggle.

The officer sustained laceration on the foot and bruises on the fingers as the team tried to free him from the jaws of the reptile.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe said safety boots he was wearing saved Chaaba’s foot.

The officer is currently receiving treatment at the Petauke General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela has warned poachers that the government was equipping the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Officers and community scouts so that they could defend themselves when attacked.

Reverend Sikwela expressed sadness at the attacks on scouts and said patrol teams would now retaliate with full force.