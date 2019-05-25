Zesco, Zanaco Qualify for Continental Football Next Season

Defending league champions Zesco United and Zanaco Football Club have qualified to the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively after winning their final Stream A matches this afternoon.

With the transitional league split in two streams Zesco and Zanaco were grouped in Stream A where four teams had a chance at glory depending on the results.

Zesco United ran riot with a 3-0 win over Kitwe United with John Ching’andu and a Lazarus Kambole brace sealing their top place.

Zanaco defeated Prison Leopards 2-1 to take second spot on 33 points, same with Zesco United but with an inferior goal difference.

The result also meant that Prison Leopards and Kitwe United are relegated.

In the transitional season top two teams in each stream qualify for continental football with a play-off on the cards to decide the winner of the league.

On Sunday teams in Stream B will play their games where Green Eagles are already confirmed as winners with the race for second spot still on.