Chakwera gets Injunction on Malawi Election Results Announcement

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has sought a court order restraining the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from making announcement of Presidential results, reportedly.

According to the injunction, which Malawi Daily Mail has seen, the Lazarus Chakwera led party wants the electoral body to first clear out the mist around the votes in some districts where huge anomalies have even been admitted by the electoral body.

The districts are Mangochi, Nkhatabay, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Rumphi, Chitipa, Zomba and Blantyre.

This comes hours after the commission said it had reached an agreement with all contesting parties to halt the announcing of results until all complaints and anomalies have been cleared out.