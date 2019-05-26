EAZ Signs Media MoU with CT Productions for Lstone Summit

The Economics Association of Zambia has signed an MOU with CT Productions that will bring CNN and the Economist magazine to the National Economic Summit to be held in Livingstone at Avani Victoria Falls Resort on July 25-26, 2019.

CT productions, which has exclusive rights for the Economist Magazine in Africa, is an international media company producing promotional features, country reports to be published in the international press alongside a video production.

On the print press side, CT Productions is an agent of The Economist in selected countries of the African continent.

All around the world, millions of people rely on The Economist for the inside story in global developments.

Under the signed MOU, National Economic Summit sponsors will be given presence in the Economist magazine, and a feature promoting Zambia will be placed in it.

Sponsors will also have a chance to appear on CNN.

A documentary about Zambia will be produced by CT Productions also featuring the Economic Summit and other stakeholders.

EAZ president Dr Lubinda Haabazoka, alongside DII conference Head Dr Erastus Mwanaumo, met with Camelia Oros, the CT Productions Managing Director for Africa and Diana Rus, the CT Productions Country Manager last Friday.

Others present included EAZ deputy national secretary Rita Mkandawire, EAZ Board member in charge of finances Lubinda Sinyani and EAZ Executive Director Mirriam Nachilima.

“As an economic policy advocacy association, EAZ is in a hurry to promote Zambia on the global commercial stage to enhance national economic development,” it stated in a statement.

The Summit dubbed “the Zambian Davos” will be graced by Zambiain President Edgar Lungu.

Others invited include Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jekaya Kikwete of South Africa and Tanzania respectively.

Confirmed keynote speakers include COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, Zanaco managing director Henk G. Mulder, Barclays Bank managing director Mizinga Melu, President of the World Farmers Association Theo Jager, Ambassadors Anthony Mukwita and Emmanuel Mwamba.

“The event will also see the launch of the Greenco project that promises to invest millions of dollars into solar power production in Zambia within the next one year. The event will see academicians from USA, UK, Russia, South Africa among other countries,” stated EAZ.

“Lined up at the even are Business to Business networking meetings, Business to Policymakers side meetings and other academic paper presentations. The event will be live on ZNBC TV, Diamond TV and will receive international coverage.”