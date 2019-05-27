Kambwili Calls for Reversal of KCM Liquidation

Embattled NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has urged the government to immediately consider reversing the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines KCM.

Kambwili has said the best option is for government to either appoint a receiver or embark on a rescue route and plan for KCM.

Speaking in Chingola during an interview on iWave radio programme, the former Roan member of parliament alleged that the liquidation of KCM is only meant at benefiting the interests of a few selected individuals.

He has also accused government of wanting to steal money through the liquidation of the mining firm.

Kambwili has further questioned government’s morality of appointing a Patriotic Front lawyer as KCM liquidator.

He said liquidation was an enemy of workers and should never be supported.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has said he will next week officially write to President Edgar Lungu and ZCCM-IH to halt the liquidation of KCM.

He has also suggested that government should have alternatively considered bringing an equity partner to take over KCM.

Kambwili has advised unions in the mining sector to be proactive and reject the liquidation of KCM.

He wondered why unions in the extractive sector had welcomed the liquidation of KCM.

The NDC leader has observed that it is naive that unions in the mining sector could celebrate the liquidation of KCM when it will only bring misery to their members.

Kambwili urged miners to rise up and defend their interests and not to allow the Chinese to take over the mine.