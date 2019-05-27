Party Unity Takes Centre Stage at PF Central Committee Meeting

The Patriotic Front Central Committee yesterday convened a meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu at which intra-party unity was discussed.

Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina, who was unwell, also attended the meeting which was adjourned to June 2 to consider other items on the agenda which were discussed in yesterday’s gathering.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee met today (yesterday), 26th May 2019 at State House and was chaired by the Republican President and Party President His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The meeting was also attended by Republican and Party Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina. Today’s (yesterday’s) Central Committee focused on enhancing intra-party Party unity,” PF media director Sunday Chanda stated yesterday. “To that effect, the Party’s Deputy Secretary General of the Party Hon Mumbi Phiri will address the media in the course of the week”

He stated that no other issue was discussed during the central committee meeting and that stories circulating to the effect that former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s issue was discussed were false and “should be dismissed with utter contempt”.

“Neither was any report presented on Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Julius Komaki. The agenda will be exhausted on 2nd June, 2019 after which the Party’s Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila will address the media on Central Committee’s comprehensive resolutions,” stated Chanda.