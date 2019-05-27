‘Team Kopala’ Buildcon Seals CAF Spot

The line-up for teams to compete in the 2019 ABSA Cup, formerly Barclays Cup has been completed with Ndola based Buildcon joining Zesco United, Green Eagles and Zanaco Football Club.

Buildcon also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

Fondly referred to as ‘Team Kopala’ Buidcon drew 0-0 with Power Dynamos on the final day of the 2019 FAZ/MTN transitional league to amass 31 points which were enough to seal second place.

The ABSA Cup semi-finals will see Buildcon face Zesco United while Green Eagles will play Zanaco.

In the Super League play-off Green Eagles will play Zesco United on June 8.

The 2019 transitional league saw FAZ divide the teams in two streams to cover the five match stretch before aligning itself to the FIFA calendar that will see the league commence in August.