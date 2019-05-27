Union Asks Luo to Reopen CBU

The Copperbelt University Academic Union has appealed to higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo to immediately reopen the institution of higher learning which has been closed for almost two months.

Union president Dr Derrick Ntalasha is worried about the continued delays to reopen the Copperbelt University.

He said the period in which the University had remained closed was enough to address all concerns that led to its closure.

Dr Ntalasha said continued delays to reopen the University had affected the academic calendar.

The Copperbelt University was closed on April 5, 2019 indefinitely after a students’ riot.