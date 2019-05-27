Zesco Announces Four-Daily Load Shedding

Zesco has announcement the commencement of daily four-hour load shedding starting from June 1, 2019.
Systems operations manager Abraham Sashi revealed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Kitwe saying that the move was prompted by low water levels at the Kariba North Bank.
He said the power utility has a deficit of about 273 Megawatts to meet about 1,900 Megawatts usage.
Sashi attributed the low water levels to a poor rainfall pattern recorded in the 2018/2019 rain season.
Meanwhile, Copperbelt Division Manager Wilbroad Chanda has called on institutions that have sensitive operations to visit Zesco offices and discuss how the load shedding will be managed with a lessened burden on customers.
6 Comments
suntwe
As a nation let’s invest in solar energy, I hear that zesco has block the entry of solar stove in zambia,if this solar stove can be allowed in zambia:then kuti mwaisa senda
ifintambo fyenu ba zesco mwe
SEE MIND
Cause public and government was refused to accpeted to increase % tariffs what’s why coming loadsheding. means you stopped to exporting ?
SEE MIND
We need Solar energy country wide!!! How they living desert countries used solars energy !!!
Anthony
boma iyanganepo apo
Maximol
Haven’t you just sold the electricity out of country imwe!
I don’t trust those words puted in your mouth 👄
professor Desmond Clerk
Ok but let your load shading take place at different times not the same time every day so as to confuse the marshroom criminal gangs especially on the copperbelt