Zesco Announces Four-Daily Load Shedding

Zesco has announcement the commencement of daily four-hour load shedding starting from June 1, 2019.

Systems operations manager Abraham Sashi revealed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Kitwe saying that the move was prompted by low water levels at the Kariba North Bank.

He said the power utility has a deficit of about 273 Megawatts to meet about 1,900 Megawatts usage.

Sashi attributed the low water levels to a poor rainfall pattern recorded in the 2018/2019 rain season.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Division Manager Wilbroad Chanda has called on institutions that have sensitive operations to visit Zesco offices and discuss how the load shedding will be managed with a lessened burden on customers.