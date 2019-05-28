2 Mpika Men Jailed 5 Years for Ivory Possession

Chinsali Senior Magistrate Chinkashi Chilingala has sentenced two men of Mpika to five years imprisonment for allegedly being in possession of elephant ivory contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

This is in a matter in which Clement Mwila, 31, and Tedson Mukupa, 32, both of Mukungule Village in Mpika, were jointly charged with a count of unlawful possession of government trophy contrary to section 86 and 130 of Wildlife Act Number 14 of 2015.

Facts before Court were that Mwila and Mukupa on June 28, 2018 in Chinsali District, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, possessed of four pieces of Elephant Ivory weighing 12 kilograms without authority.

When the matter came up for Judgement, magistrate Chilingala ruled that the prosecution team had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and found the two guilty of the charge.

Magistrate Chilingala convicted the two accordingly.

In mitigation, Mukupa pleaded for leniency stating that he was a first offender who had learnt his lesson and was remorseful while Mwila remained silent.

Magistrate Chilingashi said Mukupa’s mitigation had been taken into account but the offence was to serious hence the five year sentence imposed on them to send a strong warning to would be offenders.