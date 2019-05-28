Chipolopolo Leave for Cosafa Today

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi says he is confident that the 20-member squad he has picked for the 2019 Cosafa championship will go far at the tournament.

Speaking before the afternoon training session at Sunset Stadium, Chiyangi said the squad was injury free and raring to go.

“So far we are happy with the players that we have picked. All we want is for them to give us their best and if they give us their best, we can go very far,” he said.

“I have so much confidence in the team, and like I said, if only we can apply ourselves in the right way we can reach very far.”

Chiyangi said for the players to fully attain their objective of winning the trophy they must be ready to give their best in every game.

“But again you have to understand that we have to compete well and very effectively but we have the confidence in all the players that we have picked,” he said.

The team leaves for South Africa on Tuesday afternoon and will play their first game on Sunday against Group B winners.

Group B has Namibia, Mozambique, Seychelles and Malawi.

The four-time champions has ended as runners-up at the last two editions of the Cosafa losing 3-1 and 4-2 respectively.

Zambia will be captained by Green Buffaloes defender Adrian Chama.

The tournament is being hosted in Durban from May 25 to June 8.

(FULL SQUAD)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes) Mwila Phiri (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Tandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Webster Muzaza, Ausstin Muwowo (both Forest Rangers), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)

(Source: FAZ Media)