Chisha Returns to NDC

Barely a year after ditching the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he held the position of Kitwe District Youth Chairman, Moses Chisha has decided to rejoin the party with a higher position now.

Chisha, who stated that he had gone into God’s Ministry after resigning from NDC, has made a quick U-turn in a space of seven months and has since assumed the position of Copperbelt Province Youth vice information and publicity secretary.

He, prior to the 2016 general elections, left the Patriotic Front to join Miles Sampa’s defunct United Democratic Front and later moved to Kambwili’s NDC, which he also abandoned at some point until now.

Meanwhile, Chisha has asked President Edgar Lungu to fire Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela who was recently arrested again by the Anti Corruption Commission on another set of charges related to corruption.

“President Edgar Lungu must with immediate effect sack corruption accused Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela. Under the circumstances, we are painting a very bad picture to the donor community by keeping Chitotela in office whilst facing corruption charges,” said Chisha.