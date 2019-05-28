Kang’ombe Declared Duly Elected Sesheke MP

The Lusaka High Court this afternoon ruled that UPND Sesheke member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe was duly elected during the February 12.

Kang’ombe’s election was petitioned by PF losing candidate Dean Masule, citing violence and intimidation of voters.

In his petition, the PF candidate who polled 3, 640 votes against Kangombe’s 8, 496, wanted the court to declare the election null and void on grounds of political violence.

Masule claimed that the campaigns in the said elections were characterized by undue influence that resulted from violence and threats to life and property and rampant physical attacks on members of the PF and the general public, resulting in severe injuries to persons and property.

But High Court judge in charge Gertrude Chawatama has today ruled that Kang’ombe was duly elected and that the people’s will had prevailed in Sesheke.

“In choosing the respondent as MP, he was validly elected as MP. I declare that Romeo Kang’ombe was duly elected…petition dismissed,” ruled judge Chawatama.

The ruling cheered a bulk of UPND supporters and officials, among them party president Hakainde Hichilema, who said now was time for the opposition party to work for the people of Sesheke.

He congratulated the people of Sesheke on the court decision to uphold the party’s victory in the February by-election.

“Congratulations to the people of Sesheke, through our area member of parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe, on the upholding of our party’s victory during the Sesheke by-election. As High Court judge, Justice Gertrude Chawatama, read in her judgment, the will of the people of Sesheke must be respected as they voted for their candidate of choice,” said Hichilema.

“Now is the time for us as a party and our member of parliament to focus on the many needs of our people who stood firm, amidst threats from those with less value for democracy. May God bless our country!”