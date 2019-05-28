Magistrate Warns Kambwili of Trial without Lawyers in Forgery Case

Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has warned embattled NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili that he will proceed with trial in the absence of his lawyers in the matter he is facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer if his counsel continue to be absent.

Magistrate Simusamba said this when the matter came up for trial yesterday morning.

He said he will not entertain any further adjournments in the case due to the failure by Kambwili to secure the presence of his lawyers.

In this case, the NDC leader is being represented by Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia.

When the matter came up, the state informed the court that they were unable to proceed with trial as the accused’s lawyers were not before court.

Although the court noted the failure by the accused lawyers to appear before court, magistrate Simusamba sent a strong warning that he will not accept any more adjournments in this matter and adjourned the matter to June 6 and 10.

Kambwili was in this case dragged to court in relation to a matter concerning Mwamona Technical Services Limited, a company he is believed to be the owner.