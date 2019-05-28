Zambia in Double Olympic Qualifiers

The Africa Rugby’s announcement for the 2020 Olympics have pitted both the Zambia Men’s and Women’s Rugby teams for qualification in the second edition of 7s rugby since its reintroduction in 2016. The Women’s Qualifiers set for October 12-13, 2019 in Tunisia will feature Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Senegal, Botswana, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa and hosts Tunisia.

And the Men’s qualifiers to be hosted in South Africa from November 8-9 will bring together Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tunisia, Ghana, Morocco, Uganda, Botswana, Mauritius, Madagascar, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Nigeria while the hosts, South Africa, are likely to have automatic qualification as they currently occupy 4th position on the HSBC Sevens Series.

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has welcomed the announced dates for qualifiers.

Union President General Clement Sinkamba said his executive committee has been steadily making preparations for the games. ”The announcement has come at a time when we have just launched the Zambia Sevens jersey courtesy of our corporate sponsors RGSM. As a Union we are glad with the achievements of all our Rugby National Teams. We are currently in talks with the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and the Botswana Rugby Union to set up joint preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers, we are also going to use our local Tournaments to ensure both our Men’s and Women’s Teams are adequately prepared,” said Gen Sinkamba in a statement issued by the ZRU communications manager Tom Chaloba. The Zambian Rugby League shifts from 15 a-side games to 7 a-side games in early July 2019.