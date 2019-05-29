Govt Cancels Agric Shows in 3 Provinces

The Ministry of Agriculture has cancelled the 2019 Agricultural and Commercial Shows in Lusaka, Southern and Western provinces in light of the poor harvest recorded in the 2018-2019 farming season.

In a statement issued today, agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo stated that the outcome had compelled the Ministry to cancel the holding of the Shows in drought affected provinces as there was “nothing much to be exhibited at the events”.

The Ministry of Agriculture has forecast a 2.5 million metric tonne maize harvest from this year’s harvest, a drop of over a million from the previous harvest.