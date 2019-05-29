Govt Deregisters Miyanda’s Heritage Party

Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda’s Heritage Party has been deregistered.

The Registrar of Societies has also deregistered six other political parties in Zambia, among them Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia Frank Bwalya’s Alliance for Better Zambia.

Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende said the de-registration of the Heritage Party and Alliance for Better Zambia follows the request by the two parties to have them de-registered.

Other parties deregistered are People’s Redemption party, National Alliance Party, National Democratic Focus, Nationalist Party and New Labour party for Fresher Siwale.

The Registrar of Societies has said fifteen other political parties have been warned for defaulting in paying the 2018/2019 annual returns.

Mhende said the political parties have failed to comply with provisions of the Societies Act.

She disclosed that her office commenced the process of serving notices of default to 15 political parties, among them the National Restoration Party (NAREP) and People’s Alliance Change (PAC) for non-payment of the 2018 to 2019 annual returns.

Mhende said the department was in the process of canceling 500 societies, among them religious bodies and community service societies, that have not been compliant to the Act.