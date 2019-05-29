Luano Chief Calls for Improved Mobile Phone Services

A traditional leader of Luano District in Central Province has called on mobile phone service providers to improve their services in his chiefdom.

Chief Kaundula of the Lala people said lack of mobile phone network in some areas of the chiefdom is affecting development in the area.

He noted that the area needed to have effective communication, especially that many people are farmers.

The traditional leader was speaking through his representative during this year’s Kaundula Camp Agriculture and Commercial Show.

Meanwhile, chief Kaundula has implored the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to quickly rehabilitate Nkomashi Bridge.

Chief Kaundula said if left unchecked, the situation would worsen and cut off residents from accessing important social amenities such as health and education.

The Nkomashi Bridge is at the verge of collapse after developing some cracks.