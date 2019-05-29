S.A Court Jails Zambian Man 7 Years for Car Theft

A Zambian man has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a South African court for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Chilala Muhyila, aged 47, was sentenced by the Laphalale Magistrate Court in Limpompo Province, first secretary press at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, Naomi Nyawali, has stated.

Muhyila, a businessman of Livingstone, was arrested when he tried to cross Martindrift border into Botswana on his way to Zambia.

The court established that he was guilty of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, identified as a Ford Ranger.

Muhyila has since been taken to Modimolle Correctional facility in Limpompo Province where he will serve his sentence.

He once lived in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, before relocating to Livingstone with his family sometime last year.

And Zambia’s acting High Commissioner to South Africa Maynard Misapa, who is also Deputy High Commissioner, has urged Zambian car dealers to engage in clean businesses.

Misapa, who added that Muhyila’s imprisonment was unfortunate, said there was need for car dealers to ensure that the vehicles they were buying from South Africa were cleared by local authorities.