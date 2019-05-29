Siliya says Critics Magnifying Zambia’s Economic Challenges

Information Minister Dora Siliya says Zambia’s economic challenges are being magnified by the country’s detractors.

Siliya said that while it was true that the country is currently going through some economic turbulence due to various factors, the situation was being blown out of proportion by some people.

The minister said Zambia remained a preferred destination for business and investment as evidenced by the continued traffic of people flying in and out of the country.

Siliya advised critics to be factual in their sentiments as their words may be damaging to the country’s investment climate.

The Minister said this at her office in Lusaka when Economic Association of Zambia president Dr Lubinda Haabazoka, accompanied by EAZ board member Lubinda Sinyani, paid a courtesy call on her.

Dr Haabazoka said EAZ is deeply concerned about the negativity being peddled by some people on the country’s economy.

He said EAZ decided to hold a national economic summit in July in Livingstone to brainstorm solutions to the country’s economic challenges as well as showcase the country’s vast investment potential.

He said over 500 local and foreign delegates among them former heads of state, economists, academicians, researchers and the business community are earmarked to attend the two day summit in the tourist capital.