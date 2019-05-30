Chambeshi Names Chipolopolo Squad for Cameroon, Morocco Friendlies

Chipolopolo assistant coach Beston Chambeshi has named a 19 member squad that will play in international friendly matches against Cameroon, Gambia and Morocco.

Chambeshi has named the cream of the Chipolopolo fold with five European based stars in Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Stoppilla Sunzu and Emmanuel Banda.

Others named in the squad are the South Africa based duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga who are on the books of Orlando Pirates with Salulani Phiri of the Polokwane City also making the cut.

Zambia will play reigning African champions Cameroon on June 9 in Madrid with another match set for June 12 against Gambia in Casablanca.

The team will conclude its assignment with a match against the Herve Renard tutored Morocco on June 16.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala announced last week that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation will host the Chipolopolo boys from June 6 – 17 as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries.

In 2017 FAZ president Andrew Kamanga travelled to Morocco where he signed a two-year football development co-operation agreement with the Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRM).

The partnership is aimed at developing football standards in the respective countries.

Under the same partnership, top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe was invited to officiate an international between Morocco and Argentina.

The team is expected to regroup over the weekend in Lusaka.

Chambeshi will lead the team in the absence of head coach Aggrey Chiyangi who is away with an local assemblage at the 2019 Cosafa championship in Durban South Africa.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Stoppilla Sunzu (FC Metz-France), Ziyo Tembo (Al Shoula-Saudi Arabia), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Chippa United-RSA), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (AS Beziers-France), Kings Kangwa (Buildcon), Justin Shona, Augustine Mulenga (both Orlando Pirates-RSA),

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull-Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)