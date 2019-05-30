Council Retirees Ask Lungu to Intervene in Benefits Payment

Over 12,000 Council retirees have appealed to President Edgar Lungu to constitute a commission of inquiry to establish why their retirement benefits are not being paid.

The retired Council workers have charged that non-payment of their benefits have led to the majority of them ending up destitute.

Zambia Local Authorities Retirees and Pensions Association (ZALARPA) president Mathews Nyakalale said their payments have been overlooked for too long resulting in serious suffering.

He has appealed to President Lungu to intervene on the payment of pensions and benefits to council retirees.

Nyakalale said most retirees are dying of hunger because they had not been paid despite the money been released by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

He said there are over 12,000 council retirees that have not been given their benefits and further urged the Head of State to institute an inquiry on the money released by NAPSA.

Nyakalale was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.